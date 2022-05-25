Portuguese community in Macao satisfied with new measure on entry into Macao

Last Friday, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre of Macao announced that starting from May 27, Portuguese who have no travel history to places other than the Chinese mainland, the Macao Special Administrative Region, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, or Portugal within 21 days before their entry, may enter Macao SAR without prior authorization from the health authorities.

This measure allows family reunions and the continuation of academic and professional projects suspended by the pandemic prevention measures, and the figures from the Portuguese community in Macao were pleased with the announcement.

The President of Fundação Escola Portuguesa de Macau (FEPM) said the measure has been desired for a long time. EPM has been facing difficulties in hiring Portuguese teachers for some time because of the pandemic, and now there are no longer problems with their entry into Macao without prior authorization.