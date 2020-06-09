Portuguese city makes masks on Chinese machines

The Portuguese municipality of Cascais, near the country’s capital, Lisbon, has imported manufacturing units from China for making masks meant to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus among its people, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reports.

The French news agency quotes Mayor Carlos Carreiras of Cascais as saying the units can make 5 million masks a month.

The report says the masks will be sold for 1 euro (about US1.10) for a packet of four at 400 outlets in the municipality, and handed out free of charge to the poor and to passengers on public transport.

The purpose of distributing the masks is to protect the 214,000 residents of Cascais, and reassure foreigners that the municipality is safe to visit, AFP quotes Mr Carreiras as saying.