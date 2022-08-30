Portuguese cinema exhibition kicks off in Beijing

From the 26th of August until the 11th of September, the China National Film Museum will show six Portuguese feature films and one documentary in the first exhibition of foreign cinema held this year by that public institution.

These are mainly artistic films that show how people and culture inspire Portuguese filmmakers to tell their stories on the big screen, as described in the Chinese newspaper Global Times. The Films from Portugal exhibit includes the black and white classic film “Os Verdes Anos” and “Listen,” the first feature film directed by Ana Rocha de Sousa.

In 2016, Beijing hosted a film exhibition consisting of a total of 24 Portuguese films, as part of an agreement between the two countries to promote Portuguese works in China and Chinese films in Portugal. In 2015, 32 Chinese films were screened in two movie theaters in Lisbon.