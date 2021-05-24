Portuguese chamber advising SMEs on doing business in China

The Portugal-China Chamber of Commerce and Industry says it will promote tomorrow a document entitled “Guidelines for European SMEs Seeking Research and Innovation Cooperation in China,” in cooperation with the the Portuguese Society for Innovation.

The chamber announced online that a videoconference will give an overview of opportunities awaiting European small and medium enterprises in China.

The chamber says the document tells European SMEs about sources of help they can tap in their search for financing, office and factory space, and business services in China.

The document highlights discounted rents and other financial inducements to do business in China offered to foreigners by incubators, maker spaces, accelerators and industrial parks, the chamber says.

The European Network of Research and Innovation Centres and Hubs, China and the University of Nottingham Ningbo China cooperated in drawing up the document, the announcement says.