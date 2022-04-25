Porthos of Portugal opens shop in Macao to sell canned fish

Portuguese seller of canned fish Porthos has opened a shop in Macao, the Macau News Agency (MNA) reports.

MNA quotes the general manager of the shop, Angela Rodrigues, as saying that, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the opening last Friday was three years later that first envisaged.

The report quotes Ms Rodrigues as saying Porthos had opened the shop even though Macao now had far fewer visitors than before the pandemic, because the outlet was meant for Macao people as well as tourists.

“It will be a challenging time to open it but also, probably, the best time”, she said.

The Porthos shop sells products including seven flavours of canned sardines, five flavours of canned tuna, and canned cod, MNA says.