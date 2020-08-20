Portuguese builders vie for African cruise terminal contract

Two Portuguese companies are among the five remaining bidders for the contract to build a cruise terminal on the Cabo Verdean island of São Vicente, in a maritime special economic zone set up with Chinese support, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes a written statement issued by the Cabo Verdean port authority as saying the Portuguese bidders are Mota-Engil SGPS SA, in partnership with Empreitel Figueiredo SA of Cabo Verde, and Conduril Engenharia SA.

The authority says the remaining bidders have until October 30 to deliver their technical and financial proposals for pursuing the project.

The cruise terminal will have two piers big enough to accommodate ships over 400 metres long, and a tourist village, and it will be capable of handling 200,000 cruise passengers a year. Lusa says.