Portuguese, Brazilian shorts chosen for Macao film festival

Five Portuguese or Brazilian films are among the 132 to be shown at the Macau International Short Film Festival from December 2 to 7, Lusa reports, citing the organisers of the festival.

The Portuguese news agency says that among the five are “Aegean”, a documentary about refugees by young Portuguese director Tomás Barão da Cunha; “Stunned, I remain alert”, a Brazilian film about human rights three decades after the end of the military dictatorship in Brazil, directed by Lucas Rossi dos Santos and Henrique Amud; and “Who killed Chiquito Chaves?”, a 40-year journey through the history of Brazilian journalism, co-directed by Giovanna Giovanini and Rodrigo Boecker.

The organisers, the Center for Creative Industries and the Institute of European Studies of Macau, chose the shorts to be shown from 4,232 submitted for consideration, Lusa says.