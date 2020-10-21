Portuguese, Brazilian exhibitors to attend Macao trade fairs

Over 1,100 exhibitors in Portugal, Brazil, mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, Canada, Singapore and Japan have signed up for three trade fairs that begin online tomorrow in Macao, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says.

IPIM announced in writing that the exhibitors will show over 3,700 products online at the 25th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair, the Macao Franchise Expo 2020, and the 2020 Portuguese Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao).

The institute says a feature of the fairs will be an online business-matching session for enterprises in lusophone countries.

The programme includes a seminar on matching buyers and sellers of wine and food made in lusophone countries, according to the IPIM announcement.