Portuguese, Brazilian, Chinese inputs for Oporto conference

The International Conference on Renewable Energies and Ocean Technologies (REOTech) will be held at the University of Porto in the northern Portuguese city of Oporto from September 12 to 14, the organisers say.

The REOTech website says the conference is being jointly arranged by the University of Porto; the Portuguese structural integrity society, SPFIE; the Brazilian marine engineering society, SOBENA; the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro; and the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China.

The conference will discuss advances in offshore wind turbines, biomass conversion, photovoltaic technology, solar thermal applications and heat recovery steam generators, the organisers say.

Those wishing to take part have until the end of next month to register at a discounted rate, and those wishing to present papers have until the end of May to submit the final versions, the REOTech website says.