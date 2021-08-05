Portuguese authorities to recognise efficacy of CoronaVac

The health industry regulator in Portugal, INFARMED, will accept that CoronaVac, a vaccine devised by Sinovac Biotech Ltd. of China, gives protection against COVID-19, SIC Notícias reports.

The Portuguese television channel says INFARMED will also recognise the efficacy of doses made in India of Covishield, a vaccine devised by Oxford University and marketed by AstraZeneca plc of Britain and Sweden.

The report says the Portuguese authorities are preparing guidelines for official recognition of the efficacy of both types.

Official recognition means people certified as having been fully vaccinated with either vaccine will be allowed to enter Portugal without being tested to show they are free of the COVID-19 virus, or being kept in quarantine, SIC Notícias says.

Last week the Reuters news agency reported that CoronaVac is the vaccine against COVID-19 used most in Brazil.

In June the Chinese government-run news agency, Xinhua, said Timor-Leste had begun using CoronaVac to inoculate its people.