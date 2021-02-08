Portuguese art among exhibits at Shanghai ceramics show

The programme of special exhibitions at the Shanghai Museum this year includes a show from June 8 to September 12 illustrating how Chinese ceramics influenced Western art, the museum says.

The museum issued a written statement saying the show is a Sino-European endeavour, which will bring together oil paintings, furnishings, mosaics and coloured porcelain from several European museums, including the Portuguese National Museum of Ancient Art.

The Shanghai Museum says one of the exhibits will be a reproduction of the ceiling of the Santos Palace in Lisbon, which is decorated with 261 Chinese-made porcelain plates.

By showing works of art produced in Europe that were influenced by Chinese ceramics, the exhibition will explain how Chinese ceramics penetrated Europe from the 16th Century onwards, the museum says.