Portugal’s intercity buses are operated by a Chinese brand’s 100% electric bus

Flixbus, a German operator of express passenger transport, in partnership with the Portuguese company Auto Viação Feirense, launched on last Tuesday a service that will provide completely carbon neutral express travels, connecting the cities of Porto, Vila Real, Amarante and Bragança.

This route will use pure electric buses from the Chinese brand Yutong, Which has a battery capacity of 422 kWh, installed solar panels on the car roof and LED lighting, and has an estimated range of 350 kilometers.

The project has the support of the municipality of Bragança in terms of the charging of the electric bus, which can take about three hours, said Flixbus in a statement.

Pablo Pastega, general director of FlixBus for Portugal and Spain said that the introduction of the 100% electric long-distance bus to Portugal represents a lot for the sustainable mobility of the country and that intercity buses are also central to the green mobility revolution.