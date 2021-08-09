Portugal to tout tourist draws at travel fair in Shanghai

The Portuguese tourism promotion agency, Turismo de Portugal, will be among 10 such agencies represented in the Europe pavilion at the ITB China 2021 travel fair, the organisers of the fair say.

The fair will be held in Shanghai from November 24 to 26, but can be attended online between November 8 and December 31, according to a written statement issued on Friday by the organisers, MB Exhibitions (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

The organisers say the European Travel Commission (ETC) has become their partner in putting on the fair, so reflecting optimism that Chinese tourists will eventually resume visiting Europe.

“As Europe is opening up for travel, we believe it is crucial to intensify dialogue between European and Chinese partners,” the MB Exhibitions statement quotes ETC Executive Director Eduardo Santander as saying.

Searches online by mainland Chinese for tickets for flights to Europe have multiplied recently, MB Exhibitions says, citing James Liang, the founder of Chinese online travel agency Trip.com.