Portugal participates in the China International Fair for Trade in Services

Portugal will exhibit its tourist offer and traditional products, including cork and wines, at the China International Fair for Trade in Services, which takes place in Beijing between the 1st and 5th of September.

The Portuguese stand is located at Liu Gong Hui Shopping Center, located in the west of Beijing, in the former Shougang Steel Plant, which was an important industrial area of the city and has been converted into a diverse leisure and shopping community.

According to a statement from ACTEP-Chinese Tourism Association in Portugal, sent to the Lusa agency, Portugal also brings Portuguese-Chinese art pieces to Beijing, including oil paintings and porcelain, as a result of the exchange between the two countries.

This exhibition serves to further promote tourism in Portugal, which is very important for resuming the large flow of Chinese tourism to Portugal as well as for the development of trade between the two countries, noted ACTEP president Yong Liang on the same note.