Portugal-China Young Entrepreneurs Association holds fair

About 250 businesspeople from 25 different parts of the world physically attended an international business fair held in the northern Portuguese city of Oporto by the Portugal-China Young Entrepreneurs Association, Jornal Económico reports.

The Portuguese newspaper says the fair, the fifth of its kind, was held last week and lasted two days.

The report quotes the president of the association, Alberto Carvalho Neto, as saying the purpose was to put businesspeople in touch with China.

Community of Portuguese Language Countries Executive Secretary-General Zacarias Albano da Costa is quoted as saying ties between lusophone countries and China that run through Macao can help the community in its work.

An official of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, Tang Weng Hei, urged lusophone businesspeople to make the most of Macao as a bridge to the huge mainland Chinese market, Jornal Económico says.