Portugal-China SMEs Chamber of Commerce aims to expand

The Portugal-China Small and Medium Enterprises Chamber of Commerce means to expand its network of representative offices in lusophone countries other from Portugal, Ponto Final reports, citing the chamber’s plan for this year.

The Macao Portuguese-language newspaper says the plan also envisages the setting-up of funds to invest in agribusinesses, real estate, and the hospitality and education industries.

The plan shows that 89 enterprises or entrepreneurs belong to the chamber, 47 of them in Portugal and the rest in Macao, mainland China, Hong Kong or Singapore.

The chamber founded in May has 14 branches in China, including the Macao branch, and an arbitration centre in Lisbon, the plan shows.

The chamber has agreements to cooperate with the University of Coimbra, the University of Porto, and a trade and industry group in the northern city of Barcelos, all in Portugal, Ponto Final says.