Portugal-China relations set a great example for China-Europe cooperation, ambassador says

The friendly relations linked by Macao and multi-dimensional pragmatic cooperation between Portugal and China have set a great example for China-Europe cooperation, said the Chinese Ambassador to Portugal, Zhao Bentang, during the Hong Kong Seminar in Europe 2022.

The Ambassador noted that Portugal, as one of the countries with the fastest economic recovery in Europe, is also one of the first European nations to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership with China.

Zhao emphasized that China and Europe represent for one-third of the world’s total economic output and one-quarter of the global total population, making them the world’s two major forces, two major markets, and two major civilizations.

A stable China-Europe relationship is the twin engine of the world economy and the stabilizer of world peace. It is the consensus and shared responsibility of China and Europe to promote the stable and long-term development of the China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership, the diplomat added.