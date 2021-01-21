Portugal, China co-chair Sino-European water conference

Portuguese Minister of the Environment and Energy Transition João Pedro Matos Fernandes and Chinese Minister of Water Resources E Jingping will jointly preside over the 8th High-Level Dialogue Conference of the China-Europe Water Platform (CEWP), which opens today, the CEWP says.

The CEWP announced in writing that a seminar on cooperation in science and technology and a business workshop will be held today, and that ministerial session will be held tomorrow.

For the first time, all the events on the programme will be virtual gatherings, the CEWP says.

Portugal holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Representatives of companies in the water business, 35 Chinese and 25 Portuguese, attended the last such conference, held in 2019 in the northern Portuguese city of Guimarães.