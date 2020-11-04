Portugal, Brazil, Timor-Leste to exhibit at Shanghai expo

Consulting firm Prosperus Alliance has chosen eight Portuguese enterprises to exhibit online at the China International Import Expo (CIIE), which begins in Shanghai tomorrow, Portuguese news agency Lusa reports.

In a separate report, Portuguese news website Executive Digest quotes Prosperus Alliance Executive Director Luís Cêa Prospero as expressing hope that the three textile makers, two slaughterhouses, one winemaker, one shoemaker and one travel agency will sell China goods or services worth at least 200 million euros (about US$233.9 million) by the end of next year.

In another report, the Chinese government-run news agency, Xinhua, says Brazilian exhibitors at the CIIE will include a producer of organically grown tropical fruit juice, a producer of honey, beef producer Minerva Foods, miner Vale SA, and the Brazilian Council of Coffee Exporters, or Cecafé.

In yet another report, the China News Service, another Chinese official news agency, says the Shanghai-based Timorese Coffee Industry Centre will show at the expo coffee organically grown in Timor-Leste.