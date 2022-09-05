Portugal actively responds to the “One Belt, One Road” Initiative

Under the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, China’s economic and social indicators have achieved rapid development, and China’s development achievements are admirable, proving that humanity’s future can rest on mutually beneficial cooperation between countries and peoples, as recently told the Diário do Povo by António Felipe, former vice-president of the Assembly of the Republic of Portugal.

He also underlined that Portugal’s participation in this project constitutes an opportunity to promote mutually beneficial economic relations that are favorable to its development, which should not be missed.

Portugal is an active participant in the initiative. As a gateway to Europe and a window of communication with Africa and America, Portugal has in recent years actively promoted the deep-water port of Sines to further expand the interconnectivity of Eurasia.