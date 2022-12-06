Port of Rio Grande unloads 128 tractors from China

On the 28th of November, the Port of Rio Grande concluded the unloading operation of 128 tractors from China. The machinery arrived at the city of Rio Grande do Sul aboard the ship “Leopold Staff”, a vessel flying the Maltese flag of the Load in Load off (LoLo) type, which then sailed to the Port of Santos.

The tractors were imported by AGCO do Brasil and will be commercialized in the national market. The units are exactly the same as those manufactured in the country, but the decision to import took into account the lack of components that are preventing new tractors from being delivered on time.

(Source: Portos e Navios)