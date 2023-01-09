PORCHAM Chamber to spur relations China-Portugal with new Beijing office

After meeting with the new Ambassador of Portugal in Beijing, Paulo Nascimento, PORCHAM Vice-Presidents, João Pedro Pereira and Vitório Cardoso, met on the 2nd of January with Alexandre Leitão, new Consul General of Portugal in Macau and Hong Kong.

During the latest meeting, PORCHAM said in a statement, various topics were addressed, on relations of Portugal with the Macao SAR, on the importance of Macau in the context of the Greater Bay, on the Macau Forum, the role of local Portuguese communities and on the future collaboration of PORCHAM with the Consulate General.

The statement adds that after opening offices in Guangzhou, Lisbon, Shanghai, Hainan, it will soon have a representation in Beijing, in its effort to spur China-Portugal business relations together with State and diplomatic officials.

(Source: CLBrief)