Polytechnic Institute of Setubal receives visit of Chinese ambassador to Portugal

On 23rd of November, the Polytechnic Institute of Setubal (IPS) received the visit of Zhao Bentang, China’s ambassador to Portugal, who visited the Portuguese Lu Ban Workshop on the ground floor, a teaching and research unit in the area of Industry 4.0, installed in the institution since 2018, through a partnership with the Municipal Government of Tianjin.

Zhao Bentang said he found in IPS a combination between a very practical vision of teaching and high-level research. Thus, he considered that the Lu Ban Workshop found the ideal partner in Portugal.

At the meeting, the IPS was represented by the president Angela Lemos, who stressed the importance of the project as a unique space with cutting-edge technology that allows teachers, students and partners to develop technical and scientific projects in the area of industry 4.0, allowing the IPS to have an effective contribution in the region’s industry.

(Source: O Setubalense)