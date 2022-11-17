Politicians from Guinea-Bissau attend the conference to publicize the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

The Chinese Embassy in Guinea-Bissau held a publicity conference for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Present at the event were representatives of the Presidency, the Prime Minister, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, leaders of the main political parties, academics and journalists from the Guinea-Bissau media.

According to the interview with the presidential adviser, Fernando Delfim da Silva, the 20th Congress has an important meaning not only for China but also for the world. China has achieved historic achievements in development, setting an example for all developing countries in solving problems related to poverty, security, peace and development. He stressed that Guinea-Bissau should strengthen its cooperation with China, exchanging experiences and promoting development in all areas of the country.

The guests thanked China for its firm support for the socio-economic development of Guinea-Bissau for a long time, wishing to strengthen friendly relations and practical cooperation between the two countries.

(Source: Chinese Embassy in Guinea-Bissau)