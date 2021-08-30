PM hoping for more Sino-Cabo Verdean cooperation

Cabo Verdean Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva has thanked China for its long-term support for the development of his country, and called for closer Sino-Cabo Verdeancooperation, the Chinese Embassy in Praia says.

Mr Correia e Silva did so in a meeting last Wednesday with Chinese Ambassador to Cabo Verde Du Xiaocong, according to a written statement Mr Du’s embassy issued last Friday.

The statement quotes Mr Correia e Silva as speaking highly of the quality of the construction work on important infrastructure built in Cabo Verde with Chinese money, including housing on the northern island of São Vicente that should be completed this year despite delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Correia e Silva thanked Chinese living in Cabo Verde for helping curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Du said China looked forward to increasing Sino-Cabo Verdean exchanges and coordination, his embassy says.