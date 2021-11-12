PLPEX, MIF, Macao Franchise Expo set for December 10 to 12

The 2021 Portuguese-Speaking Countries Products and Services Exhibition (Macao), or PLPEX, will be held from December 10 to 12, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says.

The institute announced in writing that the PLPEX will be held at the same time as the 26th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (MIF), and the Macao Franchise Expo 2021.

A feature of all three events will be arrangements for business matching online between November 29 and December 12, IPIM says.

It says Shanghai will play a special part in the MIF with a view to increasing its exchanges and cooperation with Macao.

The IPIM announcement quotes Bobby Chin of the Brazil-China Business Development Chamber as saying the MIF last year raised Chinese interest in Brazilian açaí berries and chicken feet, and Brazilian interest in Chinese vaccines for poultry.