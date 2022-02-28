Plans afoot to increase cashew nut output in Guinea-Bissau

The National Cashew Agency of Guinea-Bissau intends to boost the productivity of farms there to 1,500 kg of cashew nuts per hectare from 300 kg, O Democrata reports.

The Guinean newspaper quotes the head of the agency, Caustar Dafá, as saying another intention is to improve the quality of the cashew nut crop using techniques appropriate for Guinean producers.

Mr Dafá said his agency had agreed in January to form a partnership enabling the transfer to Guinea-Bissau from Brazil of technology for machinery for processing cashew nuts.

Guinea-Bissau needs to invest more in technology to increase its output of cashew nuts, O Democrata quotes National Association of Farmers of Guinea-Bissau President Alanso Fati as saying.