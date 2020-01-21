Plan for Cabo Verdean maritime economic zone unveiled

The plan for a Chinese-backed maritime special economic zone on and around the Cabo Verdean island of São Vicente was made public on Monday, Inforpress reports.

The Cabo Verdean state-run news agency says, citing a written announcement issued by the Cabo Verdean government, the plan was unveiled by the zone’s deputy coordinator Paulo Alexandre Lopes da Silva.

The project envisages a container terminal, a ship repair yard and a logistical facility for exports of fish in São Vicente’s eastern Saragaça tip.

The maritime special economic zone project is a manifestation of Sino-Cabo Verdean collaboration in attracting private investment in exploiting the sea in partnership with the public sector, Inforpress says.

The presentation was included in the celebrations held in São Vicente’s capital Mindelo to mark the African country’s National Heroes Day.