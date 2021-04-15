Plan calls for Macao help in spreading Portuguese in China

The Community of Portuguese Language Countries has a new plan which includes initiatives in Macao for teaching the Portuguese language in mainland China, Lusa reports, citing a leading official of the grouping.

The Portuguese news agency quotes the new coordinator of the Community of Portuguese Language Countries committee for the promotion of the language, Rui Lourido, as saying that of all the countries where Portuguese is not an official language, China has done most to train teachers and translators of Portuguese.

The report says the plan envisages the publication, backed by the Union of Portuguese-speaking Capital Cities, of a book containing writings on the COVID-19 pandemic by 75 authors in lusophone countries.

Also envisaged is the reopening of the Museum of the Portuguese Language in São Paulo in Brazil, which was damaged by fire in 2015, Lusa says.