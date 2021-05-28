Places being offered on Macao summer course in Portuguese

The University of Macau says the deadline for applying for places on its 35th annual summer course in the Portuguese language is June 24.

The course will be taught online from July 5 to 23, according to a written statement that the university issued yesterday.

The university says 45 hours of instruction will be given at each of five levels on writing and speaking Portuguese, and on Portuguese grammar and vocabulary, including workshops recorded in Macao on food and music.

Another 75 hours of instruction will be given on Portuguese translation, linguistics, literature, cinema, drama, dance, music, food, history and education, the university says.

The course is an opportunity to learn about the unique cultural background of Macao, about the Portuguese and Macanese communities there and in Portugal, and about present-day Portuguese society and art, the University of Macau says.