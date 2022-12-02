Piaget Institute signs protocol with Chinese university in the health area

With the purpose of creating the basis for an exchange and cooperation platform in the area of health, in particular in the field of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), the Piaget Institute announced on November 28th that it had signed a protocol with the Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine, in Jiangsu province, in eastern of China.

Rui Tomás, general secretary of Piaget Institute, who signed the protocol during the Jiangsu Traditional Chinese Medicine International Exchange Conference, wishes that this partnership will be long and fruitful.

The note mentions that University in Nanjing, established in the 1950s, is one of the cradles of higher education in Chinese medicine, having trained a large number of talents both in China and for the world.

During the conference, identical cooperation protocols were signed with a Thai university, Mae Fah Luang, and a Malaysian group, the Zhengyang Group.

(Source: Diário de Notícias )