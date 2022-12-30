Petrobras signs a natural gas contract with CNOOC

On the 27th of December, Petrobras announced that it had signed a contract for an integrated natural gas processing system with the Chinese company CNOOC Petroleum (CNOOC).

In addition, together with Petrogal Brasil, Repsol Sinopec Brasil and Shell Brasil, partners in the Santos Basin pre-salt offshore gas pipelines, Petrobras concluded CNOOC’s adherence to contracts for the Integrated Natural Gas Flow System in the Santos Basin (SIE-BS).

With the contracts, CNOOC will be able to transport natural gas from the Bzios field in the Santos Basin’s pre-salt and process it at Petrobras factories, allowing CNOOC to serve natural gas directly as of the 1st of January, 2023.

(Source: Valor Económico)