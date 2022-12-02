Petrobras receives R$ 10.3 billion from CNOOC regarding the sale of stake in Búzios

On the 24th of November, Petrobras received from China’s CNOOC 10.3 billion reais or US$1.9 billion, relating to the sale of 5% of its stake in the production sharing contract for the surplus volume of onerous transfer of the Buzios field, in the Santos Basin pre-salt area, the company said.

After the execution of the transaction, Petrobras will turn to hold 85% of stake in the production sharing contract for the surplus volume of the onerous transfer of the Búzios field, while CNOOC Petroleum Brasil (CPBL) will hold 10% and CNODC Brasil Petróleo e Gás Ltda (CNODC), 5%.

Meanwhile, the stakes in the shared Búzios field, including the portions of the contract of onerous transfer and of the BS-500 concession contract (100% Petrobras), will be 88.99% Petrobras, 7.34% CPBL’s and 3.67% CNODC’s.

(Source: ISTOÉ)