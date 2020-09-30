Petrobras accepts Chinese-built power module for FPSO vessel

Brazilian state-owned oil company Petrobras has taken delivery of a Chinese-built power generation module for a floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, the government of the eastern Chinese city of Ma’anshan says.

The city government announced in writing that Maanshan Iron & Steel Co. Ltd contributed the steel main frame, weighing 500 tonnes.

Shipbuilder CIMC Raffles Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of state-owned China International Marine Containers Group Co. Ltd (CIMC), took over nine months of finish the module, which was built in two parts, each weighing 1,400 tonnes, the Ma’anshan government announcement says.

CIMC Raffles issued a separate written statement quoting a Petrobras executive as saying when the module was delivered that Petrobras hopes to keep working with the Chinese shipbuilder.