Forum Macao News

Permanent Secretariat takes part in the 10th Industrial and Commercial Summit between Jiangsu-Macao-Portuguese-speaking Countries, and thematic briefing on Zhenjiang

23-10-2020
1 Min Read

This content is currently available in Chinese and Portuguese. Please check back shortly for the English version.

More Information

Co-operation and Development Fund

Economic, Trade & Human Resources Portal

Useful Links

Partners