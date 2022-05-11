Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao visits National Security Education Exhibition

Group Photo

Visit to the National Security Education Exhibition

On May 6, Secretary-General Dr. Ji Xianzheng, together with other members of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, visited the National Security Education Exhibition at the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex in Macao. Dr. Ji Xianzheng underlined that the visit will help the delegates of Portuguese-speaking countries to Forum Macao deepen their knowledge of the general situation of China and Macao SAR. He also expressed his hope to work with all colleagues to promote economic, commercial, and cultural exchanges between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries, to give full play to Macao as a platform, and to contribute to developing Macao into a service platform for commercial and trade cooperation between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries.

Through more than 420 captioned photos and several videos, the exhibition aims to highlight the endeavors of the country, under the guidance of the holistic view of national security, in coordinating development and security and responding to unprecedented changes and a once-in-a-century pandemic, to make great achievements in national security in the new era. It also presents the measures and fruitful results of safeguarding national security and promoting the principle of “One Country, Two Systems” by the Macao SAR Government.

Other participants included: Deputy Secretaries-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr. Ding Tian, Mr. Paulo Jorge Espírito Santo, andMr. Casimiro de Jesus Pinto; Coordinator of the Executive Office, Mr. He Meng; Coordinator of the Liaison Office and Representative of Cabo Verde, Mr. Nuno Furtado; Coordinator of the Support Office, Ms. Teresa Mok; Representative of Angola, Mr. Agostinho João António dos Santos; Representative of Guinea-Bissau, Mr. Abdú Jaquité; Representative of Mozambique, Ms. Francisca Reino; Representative of Portugal, Ms. Maria João Bonifácio; Representative of São Tomé and Príncipe, Mr. Gika Simão; and Representative of Timor-Leste,Mr. Danilo Henriques.