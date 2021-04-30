Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao visits Beijing

Meeting with the Department of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs of the Ministry of Commerce of China

Visit to the Embassy of Angola in China

Visit to the Embassy of Brazil in China

Visit to the Embassy of Cabo Verde in China

Visit to the Embassy of Guinea-Bissau in China

Visit to the Embassy of Mozambique in China

Visit to the Embassy of Portugal in China

Visit to the Embassy of São Tomé and Príncipe in China

Visit to the Embassy of Timor-Leste in China

Meeting with representatives of the China-Africa Production Capacity Cooperation Fund (China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Cooperation and Development Fund)

In late April 2021, Deputy-Secretary General of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), Mr Ding Tian, ​​led a Forum Macao delegation on a visit to Beijing.

The delegation paid courtesy visits to, respectively, the Ambassadors or attachés in China of Angola, Brazil, Cabo Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal, São Tomé and Príncipe, Timor-Leste. The delegation also had meetings with the Department of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs of the Ministry of Commerce of China, and with representatives of the China-Africa Production Capacity Cooperation Fund (China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Cooperation and Development Fund).

On behalf of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Deputy-Secretary Mr Ding thanked respectively each Ambassador, the officials from the Ministry of Commerce of China, and the representatives of the Fund, for their continuous support and assistance to the Permanent Secretariat. He also briefed the participants about the work done last year by the Permanent Secretariat, and about this year’s programme of activities. Such programme includes trade and investment promotional activities; the advancement of Macao’s platform role; cooperation in the training of human resources; cultural exchanges; and support for Portuguese-speaking Countries in the fight against the pandemic, and to spur economic recovery. Participants exchanged views on the work of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, and discussed ways to create new models for cooperation.

The Ambassadors in China of each of the Portuguese-speaking Countries said their respective governments attached great importance to Forum Macao’s work and to Macao’s role as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries. They also acknowledged the Permanent Secretariat’s achievements over the years, namely, regarding efforts against the pandemic, and the promotion of economic and trade exchanges.

The Ambassadors also said that they would, as always, support the work of the Permanent Secretariat, in particular regarding the promotion of Macao’s role as a platform, in order to strengthen cooperation in health and epidemic prevention, and promote the economic recovery and mutual development of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.