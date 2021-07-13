Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao visits ‘100 Years of the Communist Party of China’ photo exhibition

Group photograph featuring the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Macao SAR, Mr Liu Xianfa; Deputy Secretary-General of Forum Macao, Mr Paulo Jorge Rodrigues do Espírito Santo; Representatives of the Portuguese-speaking Countries at Forum Macao; and their families

Deputy Secretary-General Mr Paulo Jorge Rodrigues do Espírito Santo, the Representatives of Portuguese-speaking Countries, and their families, visit the exhibition

Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao Mr Paulo Jorge Rodrigues do Espírito Santo – together with the Representatives of the Portuguese-speaking Countries at the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, and their respective families – visited on July 12 a photography exhibition in Macao celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. Their visit followed an invitation from the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR.

The exhibition features rich content, showcasing around 300 photographs about the century-long history of the Communist Party of China. The exhibition covers a range of topics, reflecting on the glorious journey of the Chinese people under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, namely since the country’s liberation until the current period of prosperity, based on an increasingly developed and inclusive nation.

During the visit, the Deputy Secretary-General and the Representatives of the Portuguese-speaking Countries listened carefully to a presentation about the exhibition, stopping several times to admire the photographs on display.

Deputy Secretary-General Mr Rodrigues do Espírito Santo and the Representatives of the Portuguese-speaking Countries offered their heartfelt congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China. They expressed high praise for the extraordinary achievements of the Chinese people under the leadership of the Party.

Mr Rodrigues do Espírito Santo also expressed his willingness – alongside that of the Representatives of the Portuguese-speaking Countries – to work toward boosting exchanges between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries. That was in order to contribute to the promotion of economic, trade and cultural exchanges between both sides, as well as to hasten the integrated development of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.