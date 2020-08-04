Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao to take part in 8th session of Webinars on International Cooperation Against Covid-19

‘Cooperation Against Covid-19 Using Technology’

The eighth session of the Webinars on International Cooperation Against Covid-19, with the theme “Cooperation Against Covid-19 Using Technology”, will take place on August 4 at 8pm Beijing time (9am in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil). The session will discuss, among other topics: approaches on the use of anti-epidemic technology; technology for medical diagnosis; artificial intelligence; the use of virtual reality technology for epidemic prevention; online platforms for providing healthcare services; risks and opportunities in fighting epidemics; and product research for epidemic prevention. The Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao is supporting this event and encourages representatives of governments and other institutions from the Portuguese-speaking Countries to take part in it.

The Managing Director of CNOOC Petroleum Brasil Ltda., Mr Nie Zhimeng, will preside over the online session, and it will feature invited speakers. They include: the Secretary-General of the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products, Mr Guo Kuilong; the Chief Executive of Nansen and General Manager of Sanxing Latin America, Mr Alexandre Suprizzi; the Business Development Manager at Huawei Cloud in Brazil, Mr Li Pengfei; the Director-General of COOEC Brazil Offshore, Mr Chen Bo; the Director of Beijing Municipal Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Mr Tu Zhitao; Project Director of the Latin America Regional Centre of the State Key Laboratory of Virtual Reality Technology and Systems, Mr Andres Navarro Newball; Commercial Director of Gree Brazil, Mr Alex Chen; and Vice-President of the Wiseman Group, Ms Zeng Yunxia.

The webinar session will be delivered in videoconference format, with live online streaming to international audiences via YouTube; and live online streaming to Mainland China audiences via Kuaishou. Interested parties can scan a QR code featured on a promotional poster in order to watch live streaming of the session.