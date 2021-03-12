Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao seeks to boost exchanges with local Portuguese-language, English-language media

Deputy Secretary-General Mr Ding Tian delivers speech

Group photograph of members of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao and media representatives

Deputy Secretary-General Mr Ding Tian interviewed by media

The Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) hosted on March 12, at the Grand Emperor Hotel, a gathering for heads of local Portuguese-language and English-language media.

In his speech, Deputy Secretary-General Mr Ding Tian thanked the media representatives for their coverage of, and support provided to, the work of Forum Macao over the years. He said the Permanent Secretariat would focus in 2021 on promoting cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, and on boosting collaboration regarding post-pandemic economic and social development. The goal, Mr Ding pointed out, was to support improved communication and cooperation between Mainland China, Macao and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

The Deputy Secretary-General said he believed that the joint fight against the pandemic would deepen the friendly links between Macao-based companies and institutions and their counterparts in Portuguese-speaking Countries, and strengthen the foundation for trade cooperation.

During the gathering, it was stated that the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao hoped that local media reporting in either Portuguese or English could continue to promote and support Forum Macao’s work, cover Forum Macao’s activities, and improve reporting on Macao’s role as cooperation platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries. Such effort, it was said, would help people in the Portuguese-speaking Countries – and the wider international community – improve their knowledge of Forum Macao, and become aware of the latest news related to Macao’s role as a platform between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.