Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao organises ‘Webinar on Business Cooperation between Enterprises from China and Portuguese-speaking Countries’

Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao Mr Ding Tian delivers a welcoming speech

Webinar on Business Cooperation between Jiangsu and Portuguese-speaking Countries

Background panel of the Webinar

With the aim of promoting further cooperation between enterprises of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, the Permanent Secretariat of Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) organised on July 27 a Webinar on Business Cooperation between Jiangsu and Portuguese-speaking Countries, themed “Business Cooperation between Enterprises from China and Portuguese-speaking Countries and Macao’s Platform Role in a Post-epidemic Era”. The webinar was co-organised by the Portuguese Industrial Association (AIP), the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Jiangsu Province, and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, Jiangsu Sub-Council (CCPIT, Jiangsu Sub-Council),

Representatives from enterprises from Portuguese-speaking Countries (mainly from Portugal), from China’s provinces and municipalities (mainly Jiangsu Province), and Macao were invited to join the online exchange and discussion, in a bid to promote practical cooperation, as well as to boost the level of multilateral and bilateral trade.

A number of representatives delivered speeches at the opening of the webinar. They were: Deputy Secretary-General of the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao, Mr Ding Tian; Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Jiangsu Province, Mr Zhang Songping; Director-General of the Portuguese Industrial Association, Ms Norma Rodrigues; and the Vice Chairman of CCPIT, Jiangsu Sub-Council, Mr Cong Sufeng. Several guest speakers also delivered speeches, including: Director of the Department of Economic and Trade Promotion for Lusophone Markets of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Mr António Lei Chi Wai; Division Head of the Bank of China, Macau Branch, Mr Tian Nan; and a representative of Millennium BCP, Mr Pedro Turras.

In his speech, Deputy Secretary-General Mr Ding said the overall COVID-19 situation remained complex, posing immense challenges to global public health and economic and social development. Therefore, he said it was necessary to adopt a long-term perspective, in a bid to give full play to Macao’s role as a platform, and to strengthen cooperation and explore new drivers of growth, so as to turn a crisis into fresh opportunities and jointly promote economic and social recovery and development.

Mr Ding stated that Forum Macao, as a multilateral economic and trade cooperation mechanism between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries, was responding to this global economic issue and promoting joint development. Forum Macao, he added, would constantly strive to explore new areas and models for cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.

More than a dozen government officials, business representatives and experts spoke during the Webinar, and about 60 representatives from enterprises of various sectors took part in the online even. They explored a number of topics, including: overseas investment by enterprises from Jiangsu; investment in China of enterprises from Portuguese-speaking Countries; and cooperation for investment in third-party markets. Other topics covered measures to stimulate international cooperation through Macao’s platform role; support to boost the development of small and medium-sized enterprises; as well as cooperation with enterprises from Portuguese-speaking countries to explore third-party markets.

A video of the Webinar is available on the official website of Forum Macao: www.forumchinaplp.org.mo.