Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao invites delegation of the Ministry of Commerce of China and Diplomatic Corps of Portuguese-speaking Countries to participate in a serie of activities in Macao

At the invitation of the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao), a delegation of the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China and the diplomatic corps of the Portuguese-speaking Countries in Forum Macao will take part, from July 19 to 23, in a number of activities in Macao.

These activities include: the 16th Ordinary Meeting of the Permanent Secretariat of ForumMacao; the Opening Ceremony of the 12th International Infrastructure Investment andConstruction Forum; and the Parallel Session themed “Macao’s role as a platform in promotingthe joint implementation of the ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries”, the latter organised by the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao.

They will also attend activities of the “Lusophone Polychromes” exhibition series, art of the 13th Cultural Week of China and Portuguese-speaking Countries.