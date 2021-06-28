Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao hosts meeting in Beijing

On June 18, the Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) convened a meeting in Beijing.

The meeting was headed by Mr Ding Tian, Deputy Secretary-General of Forum Macao. It was attended by Mr Li Xiaohui, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China; and by the Ambassadors to Beijing from Portuguese-speaking Countries. Also in attendance were other diplomatic officials to Beijing from Portuguese-speaking Countries.

During the meeting, the parties discussed matters linked to Forum Macao’s Extraordinary Ministerial Conference.