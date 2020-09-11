Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao co-hosts online forum of China-Brazil (Rio de Janeiro) International Fair for Trade in ServicesFifth webinar: E-commerce

Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao co-hosts online forum of China-Brazil (Rio de Janeiro) International Fair for Trade in Services

Fifth webinar: E-commerce

The fifth webinar of the online forum of China-Brazil (Rio de Janeiro) International Fair for Trade in Services, titled “Cultural Trade”, will take place on September 11, at 8pm Beijing time (9am in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil). The session will discuss, among other topics: cross-border e-commerce; cross-border logistics; digital financial services; and the investment environment between China and Brazil.

The Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao is co-hosting this event and encourages representatives of governments and other institutions from the Portuguese-speaking Countries to take part in it.

The webinar session will be delivered in videoconference format, with live online streaming to international audiences via YouTube; and live online streaming to Mainland China audiences via Kuaishou and Weibo. Interested parties can scan the QR code featured on a promotional poster in order to watch live streaming of the session.