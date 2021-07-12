Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao and Macao Government Tourism Office jointly host ‘Promotion Seminar of Tourism Products for Portuguese-speaking Countries’

Deputy Secretary-General Mr Ding Tian delivers welcoming speech

Group photograph of guests attending the ‘Promotion Seminar of Tourism Products from Portuguese-speaking Countries’

Promotion Seminar of Tourism Products from Portuguese-speaking Countries

The Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries (Macao) and Macao Government Tourism Office jointly held on July 9 the “Promotion Seminar of Tourism Products from Portuguese-speaking Countries”. The event took place at 2pm in Cotai Expo’s Sicily Ballroom, at the Venetian Macao resort.

The seminar aimed to contribute to Macao’s “One Centre, One Platform” role, and promote close and pragmatic exchanges and cooperation on tourism between Mainland China, Macao and the Portuguese-speaking Countries.

Opening ceremony guests included Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao Deputy Secretary-General Mr Ding Tian, and Macao Government Tourism Office Director Ms Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes. They each delivered a speech at the event.

In his remarks, Mr Ding said that bringing back tourism relied on a commitment to innovation and cooperation. He noted Macao had been promoting diversification and innovation in the tourism sector over the past few years.

Mr Ding said boosting exchanges and cooperation on tourism between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries through Macao’s role as a platform, was both the main goal of the “Promotion Seminar of Tourism Products from Portuguese-speaking Countries” and one of the key missions of Forum Macao. Mr Ding stated he hoped representatives of the tourism sector could make the most of the seminar, to exchange views and discuss fresh opportunities for cooperation in tourism between Mainland China, Macao and the Portuguese-speaking Countries through Macao’s role as a platform, so to promote joint economic recovery, prosperity and development of all involved parties, in the post-pandemic period.

Following the opening ceremony, the Representatives of the Portuguese-speaking Countries at the Permanent Secretariat of Forum Macao delivered presentations on the tourist resources and products, and the investment and business environments, of their respective countries.