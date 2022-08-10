People come from all over Portugal to practice Tai Chi and Chi Kung in Viana do Castelo

It is held in Viana do Castelo, during these days, the 15th Tai Chi and Chi Kung Retreat, organized by Chinarte school, with the participation of about 50 people from all over Portugal, including those from the Madeira archipelago.

This retreat lasts seven days and intends to provide practitioners of these activities with a peaceful experience near the beaches of Viana do Castelo, Vila Praia de Âncora and Caminha.

Known as “meditation in movement”, Tai Chi Chuan has its roots in China but is a modality practiced all over the world thanks to its relation with meditation and health promotion.

For its part, Chi Kung has its roots during the Han Dynasty (206 BC – 220 AD), also in China, and it is the result of thousands of years of experience of the Chinese population in the search for the circulation of energy in the body for the purposes of health and longevity.