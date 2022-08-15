Pecém gains four more super cranes imported from China

The governor of Ceará, Izolda Cela, was at the Port of Pecém on the 9th of August to monitor the landing of the four newly-acquired cranes, which are imported from China and will be responsible for expanding the operational capacity of equipment of Pecém port, which has stood out in the export and import of all kinds of cargo. The cranes should start operating in the coming months.

According to the Secretary for Economic Development and Employment of the Government of Ceará, Maia Júnior, these four pieces of equipments are the latest generation and will increase efficiency, lower costs and increase the productivity of the port, making it increasingly competitive.

The president of the Port and Industrial Complex of Pecém, Danilo Serpa, emphasized that the Pecém port is one of the world’s best ports for the movement of containers. The STS crane is one of the most modern in the world, reaching up to 60 moves per hour, making Pecém very competitive, especially in terms of containers.