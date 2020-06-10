Pearl Estuary colleges in joint Portuguese-teaching drive

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (MPI), the Guangdong University of Foreign Studies and the Hong Kong University School of Professional and Continuing Education have formed a partnership to increase the teaching of the Portuguese language in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, MPI says.

MPI issued a written announcement saying the partners have agreed to cooperate in arranging exchanges of students and teachers, seminars and academic competitions, and in doing research.

The partnership deal signed on Monday via videoconference can help increase cooperation and exchanges by the Guangdong University of Foreign Studies and institutions of higher education in the Portuguese-speaking world, the MPI announcement quotes the head of the university, Shi Youqi, as saying.