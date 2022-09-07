Pavilion of Portuguese-speaking countries to debut at Macau travel industry expo

For the first time, the Portuguese-speaking countries will have a Lusofonia pavilion at the Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo, which will be held from 23 to 25 September, which was announced on the 2nd of September. The aim is to showcase their cultural diversity and play the role of Macao as a platform between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries, according to a statement from the Macao Government Tourism Office.

The new Lusofonia Pavilion will gather exhibitors from various Portuguese-speaking communities in Macao for a showcase of their unique handicrafts, dance, singing, culinary delights and more.

At the same time, Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will arrange for local enterprises and distributors of food commodities from Portuguese-speaking countries to exhibit at the Pavilion. The Permanent Secretariat of the Forum for Economic and Trade Cooperation between China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries (Macao) will run its own pavilion again and organize the Promotion Seminar of Tourism Products from Portuguese-speaking Countries.