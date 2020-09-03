Path for Timorese, Mozambican exports to China smoothed

The Chinese customs service says it will begin next Thursday issuing online certificates of origin for goods imported by China from five least-developed countries, among them Mozambique and Timor-Leste.

The Chinese General Administration of Customs announced in writing that this pilot scheme will make it easier for goods exported by the five countries to clear customs in China.

Imports to China from those countries are already subject to reduced import levies, the Chinese customs service announcement says.

In 2015 Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that Chinese import duties on goods from all least-developed countries having diplomatic relations with China would be cut by 97 percent.